First child in Minnesota dies from coronavirus

by: WDAY

MOORHEAD — The first death of a child from COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota has been reported in Clay County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The child was between 0 and 5 years old, according to a Monday, July 20 update to the department’s website. It is not known where in Clay County the child resided.

MDH Infectious Diseases Director Kris Ehresmann is expected to address the child’s death during a briefing at 2 p.m. Monday, according to information officer Doug Schultz.

Schultz confirmed it is the first COVID-19 death in the state in a person under age 20.

According to the state’s website, there have been 986 positive cases of novel coronavirus in the 0-5 age group reported statewide, with one death.

There have been 4,905 such positives cases in children ages 6-19, with zero deaths.

