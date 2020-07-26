First day of the Minnesota mask mandate

DILWORTH, M.N.– Today was the first full day of a mask mandate in the state of Minnesota.

People have to wear a face-covering when they’re in an indoor space, unless they’re drinking or eating.

Children between 2 and 5 years old don’t have to wear them, although they’re strongly encouraged to.

Minnesotans we spoke to say it’ll be an adjustment, but it won’t be that bad.

“Safe is better than sorry. I go to planet fitness five days a week, and now I’ll be wearing those too while I’m working out, so that will be different too,” shared Dilworth resident Ron Elliott.

Moorhead Police say they won’t enforce the law, but the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they will be taking an educational approach if they see someone not wearing one.

Neither agency will issue citations.