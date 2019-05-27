This spring’s wind and rain have the first ever angler survey off to a rough start.

The survey started three weeks ago on the fishing opener. Since then, it’s rained 11 of the 16 days, keeping anglers off the lake.

The goal of the survey is to get a general idea of how many, and what kind of fish are in Detroit Lake.

To do that a DNR Officer bounces around from boat landing to boat landing, surveying anglers on their fishing experience.

But, all hope is not lost for the survey and for the fishing season.

Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson explains, “We figured it was going to be a slow start. We know that once school gets out and after this Memorial Day weekend, this weekend is probably going to be one of the big startups for the survey.”

The survey says the best fishing so far this spring has been along the shores.