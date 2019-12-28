First Female North Dakota Senator, Jocelyn Burdick Passes Away at 97

Former North Dakota Senator Jocelyn Burdick passed away Thursday, December 26th in Bethany on University in Fargo.

She was born February 6th, 1922 and spent most of her life in Fargo.

Jocelyn served in the United States Senate for a little over 3 months.

She was appointed to the position by Governor George Sinner after her husband, Quentin Burdick, passed away in office in September of 1992.

The state held a special election following Quentin’s death, which resulted in U.S. Senator Kent Conrad winning a seat in Congress.

Jocelyn was North Dakota’s lone female Senator until U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp was elected in 2012.