NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Earlier this week, the Western North Dakotan veterans traveled to the nation’s capital to celebrate their service and honor them. And while visiting memorials, one veteran on the trip was given special recognition.

Of the 99 veterans who were selected for the flight, Vikki Neff Tolbert was the only female veteran. She was also the first female veteran who has ever been chosen for the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Vikki was honored on the trip to D.C. when the group visited the Military Women’s Memorial — where she was then gifted a copy of the story she shared there.

“It was just real different,” Neff-Tolbert said. “It was a big learning experience for me. Most of the places we went to, you knew you really weren’t welcome there. I was the last group to go through as the Women’s Army Corps. So when I graduated from basic training, I got the U.S. Army insignia instead of Pallas Athena.”

The Military Women’s Memorial encourages female veterans and service members to submit the stories of their time in the military in order to preserve their history for its database. You can learn more about the Memorial on this page.