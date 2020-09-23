First North Dakota votes in the general election have been cast

The first votes from North Dakotans in the 2020 general election are in, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

On September 18, ballots were made available to military and overseas voters, as mandated by state law.

As of Wednesday morning, 379 North Dakota voters in 57 countries had cast their ballots.

“They are able to exercise their voting rights because of the state’s secure electronic ballot system created especially for them,’ said Jaeger. “It is one of the best in the entire country and continues a commitment to military and overseas voters that dates back over 28 years.”

