(KXNET) — It’s been a busy summer for projects and area improvements at the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown, but the one effort getting particular attention is the fish pond in the prison yard.

“The pond in our rec yard has gone through some additions,” notes a Facebook post by the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. “We had several residents pull together to complete the improvements prior to the Father’s Day event held in June. It has been recently stocked with about 20 goldfish and the sightings are few but confirmation of their presence was noted last week.”

The department says while a fish pond may, at first glance, seem to be a bit of a luxury and out of place in a prison, there are many benefits.

“Team members have been observed enjoying some time and relaxing by the pond,” the department writes. “Some treatment groups have been taking the opportunity to get out and enjoy outdoor time, as well. You can find residents out by the pond throughout the day during recreation periods. Birds, butterflies, and frogs have all found this oasis and results in hearing some fun stories about residents’ childhoods or the fact they have never seen anything like this before.”

Now, with fall coming in a week, the fish pond will go “into hibernation.”

“This is a learning project and there has been a lot of trial and error. It was great to see all of the teamwork displayed though this project and it is just the start of things to come. Stay tuned,” the post concludes.