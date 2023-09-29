NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum directs government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California.

According to a news release, North Dakotans are encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff homes and businesses.

Feinstein died on Thursday, September 28 at 90 years old.

This directive is pursuant to 4 U.S. Code § 7(m) which states that flags should be flown at half-staff following the death of a member of Congress.

Flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.