Flapping flag causing a stir at Fargo condominiums

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A rippling American flag is causing a stir in Fargo where a condominium owner is at odds with his condo association.

Andrew Almer says he’s proudly flown his flag from his condo balcony for the last two years.

But he says recently he has been getting letters from the condo association telling him the flag flapping in the wind is too noisy and that he must take it down.

An act of Congress prohibits condo associations from restricting homeowners from displaying the U.S. flag on their property. But, there are exceptions. Associations can restrict owners from flying the flag if it’s in the best interest of the association.

Almer says the flag will stay up, despite what could be a hefty penalty.