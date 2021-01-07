Flood risk appears lower on Missouri River at start of 2021

missouririveraerial2_1553528129576.jpg

File photo. Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The risk for flooding along the Missouri River appears lower than normal headed into the year because the ground remains dry across most of the region and snowpack levels are generally below average.

Officials with the Corps of Engineers and National Weather Service caution that it is still early in the year and conditions can change.

However, currently, it appears that 2021 will be somewhat drier and only about 90% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow down the Missouri River.

That is welcome news for areas along the river where levees damaged during 2019′s flooding are still waiting to be repaired.

