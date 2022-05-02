CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in Cavalier where officials asked residents in some parts of the community to evacuate their homes due to the rising water.

The Pembina County Sheriff’s Office says some areas “will become inundated, and residents may be unable to leave due to flooded streets.” Cavalier, the largest city in Pembina County with about 1,100 residents, is about 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) northwest of Grand Forks.

The region received between 1.5 inches and 2 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday as did Thief River Falls and Crookston in northwestern Minnesota.