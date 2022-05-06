Heavy flooding in northeastern North Dakota has resulted in a highway closure, preventing access to the Gretna port of entry. As a result, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is suspending service at the Gretna port of entry until further notice.

“We advise travelers and commercial traffic to use the Emerson port of entry to enter Canada. Emerson is about 24 kilometres east of Gretna,” the Canadian Border Services Agency noted in a statement on the closing.

The agency says the port of entry will re-open once highway access is restored.