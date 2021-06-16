FOCO releases Trey Lance bobblehead

If you’re a fan of Trey Lance, here’s the chance for you to get Lance in bobble-head form. FOCO released a North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead that went on sale Wednesday.
The item is limited to 144 pieces and costs $50.00.
Former North Dakota State University quarterback Trey Lance was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft that took place in April 2021.
Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minnesota was the No. 3 overall pick for the San Francisco team.
Lance is currently preparing for his NFL QB rookie season with the 49er’s.