FOCO releases Trey Lance bobblehead

If you’re a fan of Trey Lance, here’s the chance for you to get Lance in bobble-head form. FOCO released a North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead that went on sale Wednesday.

The item is limited to 144 pieces and costs $50.00.



Image of Trey Lance North Dakota State Bison Gates Series Bobblehead

Former North Dakota State University quarterback Trey Lance was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL draft that took place in April 2021.

Lance, a redshirt freshman from Marshall, Minnesota was the No. 3 overall pick for the San Francisco team.

Lance is currently preparing for his NFL QB rookie season with the 49er’s.