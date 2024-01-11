NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After years of struggling with the rise of inflation, financial analysts are encouraging people to build their savings as part of their New Year’s resolutions.

According to a news release, inflation has caused stress for most households as they have to pay more for food and housing, especially low-income homes.

Dee Brown, a real estate developer, serial entrepreneur, TV producer, and talk show host, is warning people that there are several steps to take to secure their finances.

Brown says that securing financial futures should be a priority, and shares three steps for people to follow:

Establish an emergency fund by setting aside a portion of income for a safety net for unexpected expenses and hardships. Track budgets and expenses by creating a detailed budget to prioritize spending, identify areas for savings, and avoid stress. Invest in retirement accounts like 401(k)s, or IRAs for building long-term security and retirement.

By partaking in those steps, homes can secure their future and navigate through inflation and economic unpredictability.

“Building a solid nest egg of savings is a lifeline in times of economic uncertainty. By establishing an emergency fund, budgeting wisely, and investing in retirement accounts, families can take control of their financial future and secure their foothold in today’s challenging economy,” Brown said.