Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — If you’re one of the thousands of North Dakotans who have lost power, your refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat anymore.

Here are some tips provided by the Upper Missouri District Health Unit for how to keep your food safe and when you may want to throw away some food.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. If the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to:

4 hours in a refrigerator.

48 hours in a full freezer; 24 hours in a half-full freezer.

If the power has been out for 4 hours, and a cooler and ice are available, put refrigerated perishable foods in the cooler. To keep them at 40°F or below, add ice or a cold source like frozen gel packs.

You can also put snow in ziplock bags and put in your refrigerator.

Never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out.

More information can be found at www.umdhu.org