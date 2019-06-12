Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorer SUVs and F-150 pickups

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo a row of 2015 Ford F-150 pickup trucks are parked on the sales lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires. The recall covers certain trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(CBS News) — Ford is recalling over 1.3 million vehicles mainly in North America to fix rear suspension and transmission control software problems.

The largest recall covers over 1.2 million Explorer SUVs from 2011 through 2017. Ford says a rear suspension toe link can break if the suspension moves a lot. That can limit steering control. One customer reported running into a curb when a link broke, but Ford says it’s not aware of any injuries.

Dealers will replace the left and right toe links, which keep weight on the tires.

Ford also is recalling 123,000 2013 F-150 pickups for a second time to stop transmissions from unintentionally downshifting into first gear. The recall covers pickups with 5-liter and 6.2-liter gas engines. A previous software update didn’t work.

Dealers will update it again.