Forecast: Red River flood threat still high, but sandbaggers get a break

FILE PHOTO – Filling sandbags in Fargo, March 27, 2019 (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Volunteers who are filling sandbags in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area caught a brief break Thursday when the National Weather Service slightly lowered its spring flooding forecast in the southern Red River Valley.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says his city is now preparing for a 38-foot flood, rather than the original 39-foot estimate that would have required a stockpile of 400,000 sandbags.

The new forecast will drop that to 250,000 bags.

The outlook also warns of a late spring thaw, raising the possibilities of a heavy snow or rain event in April.

Weather service forecaster Greg Gust calls the flood threat “still very real and quite high.”

