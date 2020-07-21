Former Cold War missile compound to be auctioned in ND

FAIRDALE, N.D. (AP) — A property listing in northern North Dakota has an intriguing advertisement. The 50-acre property near Fairdale in Walsh County is listed as a “unique opportunity to own a bit of Cold War history.”

The listing is a former top-secret defense missile site that will be auctioned in August.

More than 1,200 nuclear weapons were housed across eastern and central North Dakota during the Cold War. Millions of dollars were spent creating the minuteman missile sites in the state.

The Fairdale listing says the site features a command bunker and 14 Sprint Missile launch tubes.

It includes three parcels surrounded by dual fences that “provide that extra privacy, security and protection when needed.”