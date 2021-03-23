Former federal circuit court judge Kermit Bye dies at 84

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former federal circuit court judge and North Dakota native Kermit Bye has died.

Family members say 84-year-old Bye died Saturday at Sanford Health in Fargo, following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

President Bill Clinton nominated Bye in April 1999 to fill the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals seat left vacant by the death of Judge John Kelly. Kelly died in October 1998 just three days before his official swearing-in ceremony.

Bye served as an active judge on the 8th Circuit for 15 years before taking senior status on the court in 2015.

He retired a year later.

The Hatton native worked for the Vogel law firm in Fargo for 32 years before becoming a judge.

