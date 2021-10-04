Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Former longtime ND legislator dies of COVID-19

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota legislator who once was the Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate has died.

According to her obituary, Donna Nalewaja, died Sept. 30 from COVID-19 at the age of 81.

Nalewaja served in the state House from 1983 to 1986 and in the state Senate from 1987 to 1998.

She was the running mate of Leon Mallberg on the Republican gubernatorial ticket in 1988, losing to Democrats George Sinner and Lloyd Omdahl.

Nalewaja also ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Byron Dorgan for U.S. Senate in 1998, after which she left politics.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories