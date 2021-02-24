Former West Fargo teacher charged with luring of a minor

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A former West Fargo Public Schools business education teacher is charged with luring of a minor on an internet site.

Ronald Thompson had resigned abruptly earlier this month after police had obtained a search warrant for his property, both at home and at school.

West Fargo police say they received a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency that investigates online child abuse and exploitation.

The 58-year-old Thompson was allegedly attempting to solicit a minor who was actually an undercover agent in a different state.

School district officials say they are confident that the investigation has no direct connection to the schools or to any students.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.