Fort Ransom man arrested after leading police on pursuit, driving into oncoming vehicles in Valley City

State News
Posted: / Updated:

A Fort Ransom man was arrested and charged Friday morning after leading North Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement on a pursuit.

Law enforcement says they responded to a call of Kevin Anderson, of Fort Ransom, driving recklessly in a Nissan Cube. A trooper attempted to stop Anderson, who then fled onto County Road 21.

Police say they followed Anderson into Valley City where he was creating a “serious risk” to the public and officers, attempting to drive into oncoming vehicles and brake checking officers.

Police chose to use tire deflation devices, then a PIT maneuver.

Anderson is charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Plea From Nurses

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20

District 8 Seat

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 20

NDC NOV 20

Friday, November 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Class A State Volleyball

COVID & HS Activities

School Food Pantry

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

Early Decorating

KMSU Auction

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Vaccine Prep

CDC Doc on Holidays

Freezin' For a Reason

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/19

YHF

NCD NOV 19

Simle Holistic Care

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss