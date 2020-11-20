Fort Ransom man arrested after leading police on pursuit, driving into oncoming vehicles in Valley City

A Fort Ransom man was arrested and charged Friday morning after leading North Dakota Highway Patrol and local law enforcement on a pursuit.

Law enforcement says they responded to a call of Kevin Anderson, of Fort Ransom, driving recklessly in a Nissan Cube. A trooper attempted to stop Anderson, who then fled onto County Road 21.

Police say they followed Anderson into Valley City where he was creating a “serious risk” to the public and officers, attempting to drive into oncoming vehicles and brake checking officers.

Police chose to use tire deflation devices, then a PIT maneuver.

Anderson is charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

The incident is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.