Fort Totten man indicted in boy’s death on reservation

State News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Fort Totten man in the death of a boy on the Spirit Lake Reservation in January.

The indictment unsealed Thursday charges 34-year-old Cody James Belgarde with first-degree murder.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase says Belgarde shot and killed the juvenile on Jan. 14.

The death was discovered after a house fire in Fort Totten.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Bureau of Indian Affairs and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

