Four North Dakota high school seniors earn perfect ACT scores

State News

Owen Conoly, of Wilton High School, Dennis Du, of Grand Forks Central and two students at Fargo Davies High School, Kareem Kamel and Max Pritchard, earned the highest score possible on their ACT college entrance exams.

The results from math, science, English and reading sections are used to compile an ACT composite score, which can range from 1 to 36 with 36 being a perfect score.

Conoly, 17, has been accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a private university in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In a press release, he said he will “most likely attend” the school.

“I plan to study math, or possibly physics or computer science,” Conoly said.

He also earned a perfect score of 1600 on the SAT.

Du, 17, has been accepted to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is leaning toward attending Harvard to study computer science and artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence “is an emerging field, and there are a lot of exciting opportunities to come,” Du said in a press release. “But also, I really like the kind of logical thinking the field involves, and just working through problems is a big part of that. I really enjoy it.”

Kamel, 16, has not decided which university he will attend. He wants to study mathematics and computer science, with an eye toward a career as a data scientist.

“I really like working with numbers and statistics,” Kamel said in a press release. His parents are both professors at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Pritchard, 18, has been accepted to the University of Minnesota and is awaiting word from six other universities, including Yale, Harvard and Brown. He intends to major in statistics and minor in English and Spanish.

“It was a little bit of a surprise, as it would be for most people, I’m sure,” Pritchard said in a press release. “I would say relieved was a big emotion, because I planned on applying to big colleges.”

During the 2019-20 school year, 7,160 North Dakota juniors took the ACT, registering an average composite score of 19.5.

