NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Did you know that candy corn, was once used for chicken feed?

Some may think candy corn should stay chicken feed, but that’s beside the point. Candy corn was invented in the 1800s by George Renninger. That’s how the color of candy corn came to be because they represent a colorful rooster.

According to The Guinness Book of World Records, the most Jack-O-Lanterns lit was in 2013 in the City of Keene, New Hampshire. The event was represented by Let It Shine where 30,581 Jack-O-Lanterns were lit.

Speaking of Jack-O-Lanterns, did you know that they come from an Old Irish legend?

Stingy Jack was the man’s name and being stingy was his game. Jack invited the Devil to come to have a drink with him, but he didn’t want to pay for that drink. So, he somehow convinced the Devil to turn himself into a coin.

So, Stingy Jack carried around this coin with him for years and over the years the Devil tried to take Jack’s soul, but he wouldn’t allow it. After Stingy Jack died, God did not want to let such a man into heaven, but the Devil upheld his deal and never took Jack’s soul either.

So, Stingy Jack was sent out into the night with only a lump of burning coal which he placed inside a turnip. Now, we just have a bunch of Stingy Jacks hanging out on our doorsteps.

Trick-or-treating stems way back to the Middle Ages and Samhain rituals. People thought that phantoms roamed around at night on Earth on the night of Samhain. In order to scare away the ghouls, people would dress up in costumes in hopes to repel the spirits.



Trick-or-treating isn’t the only fun thing to do on Halloween. There are haunted houses in the area for those who are a little too old to go trick or treating but still want to enjoy the spooky holiday.

Fort Abraham Lincoln Haunted Fort will be open through this weekend, and Buckstop Junction is also hosting a haunted house for those who wish to get a family-friendly scare.

On Saturday, the Former Governers Mansion will host an open house along with storytime.

Before we say goodbye to all you ghouls and goblins, KX has one more interesting fact.

Did you know that the Halloween mask in the “Halloween” movies is actually a William Shatner mask?

In the classic 1978 “Halloween” film, producers were on a very tight budget, so they found the cheapest mask they could find. They then spray-painted it white and reshaped the eye holes.

Stay safe out there this Halloween.