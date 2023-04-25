(KXNET) — Cybersecurity is difficult for anyone to learn, but the state is making it easier to train yourself from a scammer.

Right now, North Dakota residents have the chance to learn all they can about cybersecurity due to a new online webinar that is free and open to the public. It’s hosted by Impact Dakota and focuses on Cyber Security Risk Management.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, April 26 from 1-2 p.m. Central Time, and will cover issues including loss of intellectual property, disruptions due to ransomware attacks, and insurance requirements regarding due diligence in reducing risks and protecting IT vulnerabilities.

“So it’s gonna be about a 45-minute presentation with about 15 minutes of question and answers,” explained Impact Dakota Senior Business Advisor, Reese Forester. “And if we can’t get to all those questions, we’re certainly going to open up that avenue to get all those answered via email or maybe on a follow-up session. But we’ll make sure to get everyone’s questions answered.”

The webinar also serves as a preview to three May workshops being held in Grand Forks, Fargo, and Dickinson.

“They can see all of the areas we can help them as well,” stated Impact Dakota Business Development and Account Executive, Gordon Court. “So we’ve got different things going on, but the cyber security focus is. They can register for either of the events.”

People who would like to attend the webinar are asked to sign up by the end of Tuesday night, but Forester says they will accept signups until right before the event.