NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Ice fishing enthusiasts and first-timers have the chance to participate in free ice fishing this weekend.

On December 31 and January 1, North Dakota residents have the chance to fish without a license.

The free ice fishing weekend has been happening for about six years.

All other fishing regulations apply.

A North Dakota Game and Fish official says about one in every four North Dakotans has a fishing license.

“And the whole idea is when you get a lot of family and friends home for the holidays. And you know after a few days, oftentimes boredom sets in a little bit and it’s an idea to get people out there and try fishing,” said Gregory Power, the fisheries division chief for North Dakota Game and Fish.

Game and Fish also has a challenge where people that take someone new ice fishing, have the chance to win a new fish house.

The contest ends on March 31, 2023.