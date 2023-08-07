NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The new school year is beginning within the next few weeks, and college freshmen are prepping for their first-ever move-in day — a time that can be difficult for many.

To help ease the concerns that incoming students may have, KX News visited Bismarck State College to hear how students can best prepare for the big transition.

“This is an exciting time in anybody’s life,” stated BSC’s Dean of Enrollment Management Karen Erickson. “This is why we, at any college or institution, are here — to help them adjust to that next stage.”

With all the excitement and chaos of packing up and moving in, it can be an overwhelming experience. Once in college, freshmen are typically away from their family and all their high school companions while also taking the next big step toward their future.

Staff members say that one of the biggest things that freshmen can do to make the transition easier is to find friends that can help them through it.

“Don’t be afraid to knock on your neighbor’s door and introduce yourself,” explained BSC Residence Hall Coordinator Catherine Brule. “Get to know people. Or, you could just leave your door open and prop it open, That way, other people feel free to stop in and introduce themselves to you. Sometimes, you can put out a tray of cookies or something like that, and just have that little offering to make it less awkward as you go around to meet people.”

Experts agree that the transition can be stressful — but being aware of different ways to handle this stress ahead of time can help you when you’re experiencing it.

Some ways of doing so include scheduling calls home so you can have emotional support, talking with residence assistants, or seeking support from mental health counselors on campus.

“It will be stressful because it’s different,” Erickson explained. “But not all stressful situations are bad. And so, be open to it, participate in everything that you can participate — especially the first few weeks and the first few months — until you feel very grounded, and enjoy the ride.”

The first day of school for students attending Bismarck State is August 21.