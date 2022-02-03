Hundreds gathered at the Bismarck Event Center to remember the life of Wayne Stenehjem — the state’s longest-serving attorney general.

Friends and family eulogized him as a dedicated public servant who loved his family and lifted up those around him.

Stenehjem’s little sister Peggy Stenehjem-Titus remembers how he made everyone feel welcome with his greeting.

“Throwing open the door with a smile on his face saying ‘Come in, come in, how were the roads? and asking how we are before he bends down to give each of us a hug of welcome,” Stenehjem-Titus said.

Peggy says Wayne was someone with integrity, a deep love for family and a sense of adventure.

“The lesson he taught me is the importance of being in the moment and investing in it. To remember to be intentional about putting adventure and joy in life. To say yes,” Stenehjem-Titus said.

Longtime friends of Wayne, Jim and Nicole Poolman, remember his wide-ranging accomplishments as attorney general and a legislator, and how he was a tireless advocate for victims of crime and abuse.

“During his time in the legislature, he sponsored every single piece of legislation related to domestic violence,” Nicole Poolman said.

Stenehjem was also responsible for breaking up meth labs, creating a human trafficking task force and an online sex offender registry, among other achievements.

Poolman said he’ll go down in history as the most impactful attorney general the state has seen.

“And yet, none of that is what has prompted any of us to be sitting here today, mourning the loss of our friend and celebrating his life,” Poolman said. “We are not here because of what Wayne accomplished. We are here because of who Wayne was.”

Reverend Laurie Natwick explained how Wayne’s wife Beth was the light of his life, and his son Andrew, his biggest pride.

“Beth, it goes without saying that you lit up his life, oh how you lit up his life. You lit up his face. His smile was bigger when you were around,” Natwick said.

The ceremony came to a close with roll call.

“North Dakota Attorney General Unit 5. Last call, status check. North Dakota Attorney General Unit 5. 10-7. End of watch. Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1820 hours. The state of North Dakota is forever grateful for your public service and devotion to the citizens of North Dakota.”

Stenehjem’s official cause of death has not yet been made public.

The governor is expected to appoint someone soon to finish out his term.