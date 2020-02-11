Frog and clam fees? ND has them, along with other rarely known fees

In North Dakota, you need a license in some instances to catch and sell frogs.

Depending on how you intend to catch and sell the frogs, the state license fees can range from $3 to $200 for commercial sales of the amphibians.

Looking to catch and sell clams? For a commercial clam dealer’s permit, it’ll cost you $100 to $2,000, depending on circumstances. That’s a lot of clams (the folding money kind) to catch and sell clams (the bivalve mollusk kind).

These are just a few of the lesser-known permits, licenses and fees set by state government, state government agencies and the university system.

They’re in a report from the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office called, “The State Fees Performance Audit.”

The 2019 Legislature (specifically, Senate Bill 2130) asked for a comprehensive study of North Dakota state agency fees, with the purpose of helping the legislative assembly determine if the set amounts are appropriate.

You’ve probably heard of state licenses and fees for deer and goose hunting.

But it’s a good bet you might not have heard of these licenses and fees:

Resident Falconry license, 18 years and older: $150

Resident Husband/Wife Frog license: $5

Resident Traveling Fur Buyer license: $20

Mobile Food Unit/Push Cart fee: $110

Overwidth Fish House fee: $20

There are boiler inspection fees, technology use fees, horse racing fees, plant diagnostic lab fees, seed fees, class fees, visiting fees — in short, just about anything you can do, use or need probably has some kind of fee attached to it.

Over 1,200 fees and licenses are listed in the spreadsheet listing by the State Auditor.

It’s not an unusual situation in North Dakota — all states have similar licenses and fees. It’s all part of the bureaucracy of running state government and providing various services to residents and nonresidents.

The State Auditor’s office notes it did not provide any recommendations for fee changes, appropriateness of fees or legislative changes.

After examining the various fees, the State Auditor reports, “based on our review, fees collected by state agencies and the University System were authorized.”

In other words, there’s nothing improper about North Dakota’s myriad assortment of fees, from an audit standpoint.

They’re here to stay.

You can read and download the State Auditor’s report here.