NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Emergency rooms are filled with people suffering from non-fatal injuries, but which of these injuries will definitely find you sitting in a hospital waiting room?

A new study by John Foy & Associates from the CDC uncovered the leading injuries that caused people to get emergency medical help, leading to expensive medical bills.

Unintentional falls are the number one reason for non-fatal injuries, leading to about 5,598,438 visits every year from every age and gender. These accidents often happen from slippery, cluttered, or unstable walking or working spaces, mostly from hitting a surface at the same or lower level after a sudden drop. Every year, accidental falls cost people nearly $46 billion in medical bills, and each visit is typically charged $8,204 on average.

The second most common cause is unintentional poisoning, which impacts about 1,712,272 people each year and costs around $6,471 per visit. This could be from drug overdoses to the effects of various toxins from ingestion, inhalation, injection, or absorption.

Impacts from people, animals, or non-living objects come in third and account for more than one million visits, costing an average of $5,409 per visit. These accidents include getting hit by something and can happen at work, during a walk, or while rollerblading.

Motor vehicle accidents are the fourth most common with about 1,541,393 visits costing about $4,613 each time. This explicitly applies to injuries that drivers and passengers get from crashes in cars, pickups, SUVs, vans, heavy transport vehicles, and buses.

The fifth most common are unintentional cuts or pierces, with nearly 1,300,000 visits at a cost of $3,053. These are incisions, slashes, perforations, punctures, and lacerations from household or occupational things.

Overexertion ranks sixth with more than 1,272,977 visits, and they cost about $5,350 each time. Overexertion includes heavy lifting and damaging muscles, tendons, ligaments, cartilage, joints, or peripheral nerves.

Bite and stings are the seventh most common hospital visits with 427,255 visits and can cost just under $3,000 per visit. These bits and stings can be from animals, snakes, lizards, insects, spiders, bees, wasps, and scorpions.

The eighth most common visits include other transport-related injuries like accidents from trains, streetcars, ATVs, go-karts, space transport, and pedestrians. There are around 350,007 visits at a pricey cost of $6,054.

The presence of a foreign body in ninth, with about 2,77,922 every year, and costs about $5,145. These are usually toys, pebbles, or dirt in the eyes or other parts of the body.

The 10th most common are pedal cyclist injuries, averaging $6,367 each visit with about 229,312 visits. These include bicycles, mountain bikes, tricycles, and unicycles from collisions, loss of control, or other events.