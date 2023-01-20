NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Power outages are being reported across the state and so far, the impacted area appears to be in the North.

These power outages are caused by the lack of sunlight, fog, and frost covering the powerlines.

The extra weight on the powerlines is causing outages for some customers.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, there were a little over 1,100 reported power outages to Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative.

The general manager says it’s important for members to report the outages to the co-op so they know where the problem lies.

“We greatly appreciate our members’ patience. Everyone up here understands winter in North Dakota. If we have members that haven’t called in yet, I encourage you to call in, make sure that we’ve got record that you are out of power. But we do have a smart meter system that tells us what meters are on and what meters are off,” said Jerry King, the general manager of Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative.

And for some Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative members, there are also power outages.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, there were 220 reported outages.

The COO says their goal is to have the residential power back on by the end of the day.

“We got our line crews out there now working hard to get power back on. We’re making an effort to get all residential back on by the end of the day, is what we’re hoping. We can’t promise that and conditions can change, but that’s our goal right now,” said Alex Vournas, the chief operating officer at Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative.

Both King and Vournas are thankful for the patience of their members and hope to get their power back on as soon as possible.