(KXNET) — Severe weather, like floods, blizzards, winter storms, and more can be harmful to newborn calves and other livestock — and many can die in these conditions.

These losses on our ranches and farms can create an emotional and financial burden for livestock producers.

That’s why North Dakota State University Extension specialists encourage ranchers to learn more about about the Livestock Indemnity Program offered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, or FSA.

The program applies to the loss of cattle, poultry, and other eligible livestock, and interested ranchers must file a notice of loss with the FSA within 30 days of when the loss happened.

They also must file an application for payment no later than 60 calendar days after the end of the calendar year when the loss occurred.