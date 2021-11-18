Funds now provided for missing people database in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A database of missing people in North Dakota finally has the funding to get it off the ground.

The state Legislature passed a law in 2019 which created the database. And with $300,000 allocated during the recent special session, the Attorney General’s Office has the money to implement the tool.

The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The database will enable all law enforcement, including tribal officers, to upload information into a shared system.

The general public will also have access to the database so they can assist in searches.