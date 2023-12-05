NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Following a policy from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, hunters and trappers in North Dakota are now permitted to hunt coyotes and use snares at night.

The hunting season opened this week, and in addition to this announcement, Game and Fish also launched the Department’s annual coyote catalog — a tool used to connect sportsmen to landowners who are looking for people to help eliminate some of the predators.

There is no limit to the number of coyotes that hunters can gather during the season.

While performing their night hunts, North Dakotans may use night vision or red, green, or amber light, but as the Department notes, you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars for a successful hunt.

“Take your time,” suggested NDGF Assistant Wildlife Division Chief Bill Haase. “Look at the property that they’re hunting. Try to determine where the coyotes may tend to hang out and be strategic about it. Don’t educate the coyotes. Playing the wind right and all of those things are probably the most key factors to success.”

Night hunting for coyotes and foxes will remain open until March 15, 2024.