A mule deer buck infected with the late stages of Chronic Wasting Disease. (Image Credit: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism/Mike Hopper)

(KXNET) — Most of the chronic wasting disease testing is done and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department reports that 24 deer from the 2022 hunting season tested positive.

According to a news release, eight of those deer came from hunting unit 3F2, two from unit 4B, and one from units 3B1 and 3E2.

Single-positive deer were found in four new units: 3A3, 3E1, 3F1, and 4F. These units had no positive tests in previous years.

Wildlife Division Chief, Casey Anderson, said that the department is encouraged that the number of cases was on par with results from the 2021 season, where they had 26 cases.

“While we certainly wish the number was zero, this stable trend is a good thing and supports our current management approach,” Anderson said.

CWD is a fatal disease of deer, moose, and elk that remains on the landscape and causes long-term population impacts, especially as infection rates increase.

The confirmed cases included 22 hunter-harvested mule deer, one white-tailed deer, and one mule deer hit by a vehicle.

The estimated infection rates for mule deer were 4.9% in 3F2 and 9.8% in 3A1.

Only 4.4% of hunters had submitted heads to testing in units where the department had focused its surveillance efforts.

Game and Fish is going to use the 2022 surveillance data to guide its CWD management strategy for the future.

If you’d like more information about CWD, you can visit the department’s website.