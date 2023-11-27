NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — While the statewide duck and white-fronted goose season ends on December 3, duck hunting in the high plains unit will reopen.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, that specific season will start up again on December 9 and lasts until December 31.

The season for Canada geese also will close on December 16 in the eastern zone, December 21 in the western zone, and December 29 in the Missouri River zone.

Light goose hunting closes completely in the state on December 29.

Archery deer, fall turkey, sharp-tailed and ruffed grouse, partridge and pheasant hunting seasons will all continue until January 7, 2024.

Tree squirrel season will be closing on February 29, 2024.