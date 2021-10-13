Game and Fish says refunds for deer gun licenses available due to rise of EHD

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is allowing hunters with deer gun licenses in several western units the option of turning those licenses in for a refund after a rise in epizootic hemorrhagic disease among deer.

Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson said in a press release this decision is based on significant deer losses in these units that may be affecting hunting success.

Courtesy: North Dakota Game and Fish refund units map

Hunters with antlered whitetail, antlerless whitetail, any antlered and any antlerless licenses are eligible for refunds in units 2H, 2I, 2J1, 2K1, 3A1, 3A3, 3B1, 3B2, 3B3, 3C, 3D1, 3D2, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 4F.

Hunters who return their licenses will have their bonus points restored, if applicable, to the same number of points prior to the 2021 deer gun lottery.

Department staff says they’ll continue to monitor reports to determine if licenses in additional units should be eligible for refunds.

License holders who qualify and want a refund must mail their tag, along with a note requesting a refund due to EHD, to the Game and Fish Department’s Bismarck office no later than Nov. 4. Envelopes postmarked Nov. 4 will be accepted.