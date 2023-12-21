NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Game and Fish is sharing some information about ice fishing for all the anglers in the state.

According to a news release, one of those things is about the free ice fishing weekend and the other is a reminder about fish house regulations.

First up: free ice fishing. It’s taking place over the December 30-31 weekend, and residents may fish without a license for those two days. However, all other winter fishing regulations still apply.

That weekend will provide a chance to try ice fishing for the first time or to take someone new with you. A bonus is if you share your story with NDGF, you could have the chance to win a fish house.

You can find information about regulations, where, and what is needed on the NDGF website.

The second thing NDGF is doing is reminding anglers about the fish house regulations. So if any fish house is left unattended on waters, it needs to be made of materials that let it float. Also, fish houses do not need a license.

Occupied houses don’t need identification, but an unoccupied house needs to have an equipment registration number that’s issued by the NDGF, or the owner’s name with an address or phone number.

These houses may not be within 50 feet of another house in any direction unless given consent by the owner of the other house.

Lastly, any unoccupied fish house needs to be removed after midnight on March 15, 2024.

For more winter fishing regulations, anglers can visit this website.