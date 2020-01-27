Gamers Help Furry Friends in Need

(FARGO, N.D.)– Dice were rolling across Paradox Comics-n-Cards to help some furry friends.

Players stopped by the comic shop to play the popular role-playing game, “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Teams paid $20 to enter themselves in, and the money is going to help the ‘4 Luv of Dog’ Rescue. Those who took part say it’s the perfect blend between reality and fantasy, especially when it helps their community.

“They go on quests every week on Wednesday nights here, trying to rescue princesses, find gold, become big heroes, but that’s all in the game, so this is a chance for them to do good in the real world as well, and help out those dogs,” shared Paradox Owner Richard Early.

The weekend raised around $2,300 for the rescue.

Speaking of animals in need, Giving Hearts Day is coming up on February 13th, a big fundraising day for nonprofits in North Dakota.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue in the Bismarck-Mandan area is looking for help.

Click here if you’re interested in donating to the cause.