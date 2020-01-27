Gamers Help Furry Friends in Need

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

(FARGO, N.D.)– Dice were rolling across Paradox Comics-n-Cards to help some furry friends.

Players stopped by the comic shop to play the popular role-playing game, “Dungeons & Dragons.”

Teams paid $20 to enter themselves in, and the money is going to help the ‘4 Luv of Dog’ Rescue. Those who took part say it’s the perfect blend between reality and fantasy, especially when it helps their community.

“They go on quests every week on Wednesday nights here, trying to rescue princesses, find gold, become big heroes, but that’s all in the game, so this is a chance for them to do good in the real world as well, and help out those dogs,” shared Paradox Owner Richard Early.

The weekend raised around $2,300 for the rescue.

Speaking of animals in need, Giving Hearts Day is coming up on February 13th, a big fundraising day for nonprofits in North Dakota.

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue in the Bismarck-Mandan area is looking for help.

Click here if you’re interested in donating to the cause.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

DND Dog Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "DND Dog Fundraiser"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Phil Jackson Reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phil Jackson Reacts"

Remembering Kobe Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Kobe Bryant"

About Coliform

Thumbnail for the video titled "About Coliform"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-26-20"

Underwood Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Underwood Basketball"

Uncover Hydrants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uncover Hydrants"

Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey"

Video Game Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Game Controversy"

HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball"

Climate Change and Congress

Thumbnail for the video titled "Climate Change and Congress"

HS Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swimming"

Hunting Land App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting Land App"

Pay it Forward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay it Forward"

Lincoln Boil Alert 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Alert 1"

Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Class B, Class A Basketball, Gymnastics"

Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Night Frenzy - Wrestling, Swimming, Hockey"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge