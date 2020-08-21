Gaming company’s lawsuit against North Dakota dismissed

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A company that operates electronic pull tab machines in North Dakota has agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against state officials who suspended its gaming license.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem ordered in July that nearly 500 machines built by Powerhouse Gaming be shut down because the company failed to show it had purchased a software license for each device.

Powerhouse Gaming sued, alleging it was unfairly targeted, and sought monetary damages and a restraining order that would allow it to continue operating.

The terms of the dismissal are not included in court documents, nor is the status of Powerhouse’s ability to operate in North Dakota.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 8-21

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20

School Pods

Expedition League

WDA Boys Soccer

Custer Park Plaques on Hold

Historical Survey

School in Mandan

Art for Auction

Filmmaker Survives 2 Heart Attacks

Community Outreach

Millions at Stake

Century Volleyball

St. Mary's Saints

Bishop Ryan Football

Thursday, August 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New Dog Park

Measure 3 at Supreme Court

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/20

Luna Fest

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss