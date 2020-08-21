Gaming company’s lawsuit against North Dakota dismissed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A company that operates electronic pull tab machines in North Dakota has agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against state officials who suspended its gaming license.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem ordered in July that nearly 500 machines built by Powerhouse Gaming be shut down because the company failed to show it had purchased a software license for each device.

Powerhouse Gaming sued, alleging it was unfairly targeted, and sought monetary damages and a restraining order that would allow it to continue operating.

The terms of the dismissal are not included in court documents, nor is the status of Powerhouse’s ability to operate in North Dakota.