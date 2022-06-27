Gas prices in North Dakota have been bubbling under the $5 mark for some time now, but that apparently hasn’t stopped North Dakotans from filling their tanks.

According to a data survey by consumer insurance information website QuoteWizard, North Dakotans are consuming 32 percent more gas today than they did during the same time in 2021.

That ranks ND at #9 on a short list of states where gas demand is higher than last year despite rising prices.

According to the data survey, North Dakota motorists consume an average of 340 gallons per driver every six months.

For 2022, state drivers are using 310,000 gallons of gasoline more each day than they did in 2021.

You can read the complete survey, along with the methodology used for the survey, here.