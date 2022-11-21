FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Drivers around the area are benefiting from falling prices at the pump, ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to a news release, the statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week.

Now, the averages sit between $3.55 and $3.47. And the national average fell 11 cents to $3.66.

While averages are the lowest in nearly nine months, drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas price since AAA started keeping records in 2000.

“We can be thankful gas prices have fallen sharply since the record highs paid this past summer, but they still stand more than 30 cents higher than this time last year,” said Gene LaDoucer, regional director of public affairs for AAA. “Looking ahead, if oil prices continue to slide, we should see prices continue to slide toward the $3 level over the next several weeks.”

For additional information on gas prices, including a gas price calculator for planned trips, visit AAA’s website.