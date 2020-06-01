Gas prices in ND: Up, but still down

Coronavirus
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota increased 19 cents during May, but even with the increase, gas still remains as cheap as it was in 2003.

According to an AAA survey, North Dakota motorists paid an average of $1.72 a gallon during May, the lowest average for the month since 2003, when the average price was $1.54.

However, as of June 1, the average price for gas in the state is $1.83, which is also the lowest for the first day of June since 2003, when it was $1.55.

Travel and fuel demand has slowly started to increase as pandemic lockdowns are being lifted. Last week produced a 7-percent week-over-week increase in demand; however, demand is still down nearly 25 percent compared to last year, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest reports.

