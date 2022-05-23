BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gas rose seven cents in North Dakota over the past week.

AAA says the price now averages $4.17 per gallon statewide. That’s 28 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.32 higher than a year ago.

In Fargo gas is averaging nearly $4.19 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price is $4.59 per gallon.

Petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, with the price-tracking website Gas-Buddy, says prices over the Memorial Day weekend will likely be $1.50 higher than they were last year. However, DeHaan says there are indications that price increases may be slowing down.