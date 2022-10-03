BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gas prices are still high in parts of our state, but some counties in North Dakota are actually higher than the national average.

According to AAA, the national average is $3.79 a gallon, and the average in our state is $3.68. That’s overall good news for North Dakota drivers, but some states are not that lucky.

Burleigh County’s average is $3.80

Stark County’s average is $3.85

And McKenzie County’s is $3.87

North Dakota used to be a lot further below the national average, so what’s the issue now?

Nicole Petersen from Gasbuddy said, “It kind of is the perfect storm of refinery issues and supply constraints right now, and we’ve seen some unexpected issues which we’ve seen more refineries to go offline which has really constrained supply.”

Places like Ward County are already seeing cheaper gas prices with an average of $3.60 per gallon, the same as the east side of the state, thanks to more gasoline supplied to them.

The state is hoping more shipments of gasoline will come over to the west side of North Dakota over the next few weeks, which may lower our gas prices more.