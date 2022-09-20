BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Gate City Bank has been nominated for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, thanks to a nomination from Bismarck resident and Gate City Bank team member, Bleau Hoge.

Bleau serves as Financial Advisor at Gate City Investment Services and is a member of the North Dakota National Guard.

The Freedom Award is the highest honor given by the U.S. government to employers for exceptional support of National Guard and Reserve members.

Only 15 employers in the nation annually receive the prestigious award out of 2,777 nominations.