NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Thursday, state lawmakers approved a gender pronoun bill.

House Bill 1522 says a school or government body can’t put a policy in place that forces or stops someone from using a student’s preferred gender pronouns. The bill also instructs public schools to prevent a transgender student from using a bathroom different from his or her biological sex. A school may accommodate the student to use a separate bathroom after talking with the student’s parents.

Senate lawmakers passed that bill along with House Bill 1362, which recognizes a parent’s interest in how his or her kids are raised.

“Primary control over the care, supervision, upbringing, and education of their child and also that a child has a right to protection from abuse and neglect,” Bismarck Sen. Sean Cleary said.

Both bills on Thursday had over 40 ‘yes’ votes in the Senate, giving them a veto-proof majority.