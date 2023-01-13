NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A special General Council meeting was called for members of Three Affiliated Tribes.

Concerns from some tribal members arose when Chairman Fox announced the purchase of a $90 million property in Las Vegas.

Some members feel The Tribal Business Council overstepped its authority, by not holding a tribal referendum for the purchase.

Other members addressed concerns about the amount of money spent on the property.

They feel basic needs on the reservation are not being met.

General Council members also feel the purchase of property where the Las Vegas shooting took place is not an appropriate representation of their tribe.

“The purchase, I think, may be unlawful. And fall outside the jurisdictional scope and authority granted to the Tribal Business Council, by the constitution and bylaws of the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold reservation,” said Todd Hall a member of the General Council for Three Affiliated Tribes.

Members of the General Council say they will be requesting an audit of the Tribal Business Council in the coming weeks.