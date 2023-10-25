NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A Vision Zero program is offering discounted Lyft rides for Halloween.

According to a news release, it’s through the ND Sober Ride program, and the discounted rides are for areas that are available.

The codes start on Friday, October 27, and end on Tuesday, October 31, or as long as the codes last. Codes can only be used once per time period.

The Lyft code is “VZHALLOWEEN23” and it’s for $10 off the ride.

Many lives could be saved if every driver continues to make the choice to drive sober, have a designated sober driver, or use a ride-hailing service.